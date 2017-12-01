Impact Departure In The Works?, New Impact – AJ Styles PPV Special, Genesis

– The new Impact “Legends” pay-per-view special features current WWE Champion AJ Styles. Below is a preview:

– There will be no Impact Genesis pay-per-view in January 2018, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The company often opens the year with a Genesis pay-per-view event but this year there will likely just be a Genesis special episode of Impact Wrestling.

– Laurel Van Ness has reportedly asked for her release from Impact, according to Squared Circle Sirens. They noted that the release has not been granted yet but word is that it will be coming down shortly. PWInsider notes that the release had not been granted as of this morning and that LVN’s current contract runs through the summer of 2018. Van Ness has been with the company since June 2016.