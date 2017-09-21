Impact Matches For Tonight, Johnny Impact Hypes BFG (Video), Taya Valkyrie Shoot

– Below is behind-the-scenes video of Taya Valkyrie at the recent Impact Wrestling “Forces” photoshoot:
– Below is the line-up for tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode:
* Kongo Kong vs. Mahabali Shera
* Ava Storie vs. Taya Valkyrie
* Eddie Edwards and Impact Grand Champion Ethan Carter III vs. Pagano and El Hijo del Fantasma
* Global Champion Eli Drake vs. Máscara de Bronce for AAA in Mexico
– Below is a promo with #1 contender Johnny Impact hyping the November 5th Bound For Glory pay-per-view from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. It’s believed Impact will face Eli Drake for the Global Title at Bound For Glory.
"Bound For Glory is a night where anything can happen…" #BFG2017 #JohnnyIMPACT @TheRealMorrison pic.twitter.com/Cc8vCQsmaK
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 20, 2017