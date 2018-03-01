Impact Matches & Segment, Sami Callihan Hypes Brutal Moment For Tonight, ONO Tapings

– Impact will tape the “One Night Only: March Breakdown” event on Saturday in Windsor, Ontario, Canada with Border City Wrestling. Wrestlers advertised include World Champion Austin Aries, Impact Grand Champion Matt Sydal, Kongo Kong, Petey Williams, Moose, Trevor Lee, Braxton Sutter, Allie, Sienna, Eli Drake and Alberto El Patron. Below is a promo:

– The following matches and segments have been announced for tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode, the final show before next week’s Crossroads episode:

* Kongo Kong vs. Joseph Park

* Braxton Sutter’s return vs. El Hijo del Fantasma

* Laurel Van Ness holds a commitment ceremony for the Knockouts Title

* X Division Champion Taiji Ishimori responds to the challenge from Impact Grand Champion Matt Sydal

* Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan

– Tonight’s Edwards vs. Callihan match will be the main event. This is the same match that saw Callihan hit Edwards in the head with a baseball bat after. Edwards suffered a broken nose and broken bones in his face. Callihan tweeted the following on the match: