Impact Opening Video & More For Tonight, Impact Tweets On First-Time-Ever Matches

– Below is the opening video for tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode, featuring fallout from last Sunday’s Redemption pay-per-view:
– The following matches and segments have been announced for tonight’s Impact:
* New Impact World Champion Pentagon Jr. will appear
* A look at DJZ’s one-year journey back
* Austin Aries addresses the roster in a Town Hall meeting
* Knockouts Champion Allie defends against Taya Valkyrie
* Impact Tag Team Champions Eli Drake & Scott Steiner defend against The LAX
* Brian Cage vs. Trevor Lee
* Moose vs. Braxton Sutter
– The official Impact Twitter account wrote the following message on how they are working to give fans the best show each week with first-time-ever matches and more:
We’ve presented 34 first time ever one on one matches on IMPACT so far this year.
We’re striving to give you the best show every week and give you something you haven’t seen before. #IMPACTonPop
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 25, 2018