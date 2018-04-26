Impact Opening Video & More For Tonight, Impact Tweets On First-Time-Ever Matches

– Below is the opening video for tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode, featuring fallout from last Sunday’s Redemption pay-per-view:

– The following matches and segments have been announced for tonight’s Impact:

* New Impact World Champion Pentagon Jr. will appear

* A look at DJZ’s one-year journey back

* Austin Aries addresses the roster in a Town Hall meeting

* Knockouts Champion Allie defends against Taya Valkyrie

* Impact Tag Team Champions Eli Drake & Scott Steiner defend against The LAX

* Brian Cage vs. Trevor Lee

* Moose vs. Braxton Sutter

– The official Impact Twitter account wrote the following message on how they are working to give fans the best show each week with first-time-ever matches and more: