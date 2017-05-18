Impact Promo For Tonight, GFW Title Match Added To Tonight’s Card, Rockstar Spud

– Below is a preview for tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode:

– ODB vs. GFW Women’s Champion Sienna has been added to tonight’s Impact broadcast. As noted, other matches announced include Laredo Kid & Garza Jr. vs. Impact Tag Team Champions The LAX in a GFW Tag Team Title tournament match, Ethan Carter III vs. James Storm, Kongo Kong vs. Braxton Sutter and Ultimate X with X Division Champion Low Ki defending against Trevor Lee and Andrew Everett.

– Below is the latest video looking at Rockstar Spud’s recovery following the recent attack from Swoggle (Hornswoggle). Swoggle still has “WWE” in his Twitter handle, which was tagged by Impact in the video description. They wrote, “A few weeks ago @RockstarSpud was attacked by @wwehornswoggle on #IMPACTWrestling. Will #RockstarSpud recover? He has vowed to return.”