Impact Pulls Tag Team From Matches With WWE NXT Stars

Impact Wrestling stars The LAX will no longer be facing WWE NXT Superstars at the upcoming EVOLVE events in December as Impact officials have pulled them from the show.

As noted earlier, LAX’s Santana & Ortiz were set to face EVOLVE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins of NXT) and Leon Ruff & AR Fox in a Triple Threat at the December 15 EVOLVE event in Queens. They were then to team with Austin Theory to face The Street Profits & Darby Allin at the EVOLVE event in Long Island the next night. These matches were just announced by WWN Live this morning.

WWN’s Gabe Sapolsky, who also worked for WWE with the NXT brand, took to Twitter today and announced that Impact has pulled LAX from both EVOLVE events. There’s no word yet on who will replace them but we will keep you updated.