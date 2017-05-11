Impact Signs Wrestler, The LAX Teaser For Tonight’s Impact, Rockstar Spud

– Impact Wrestling posted this video looking at Rockstar Spud’s storyline recovery after the recent attack from Swoggle (Hornswoggle) when Spud “pantsed” the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion:

– Impact Wrestling has signed Northeast indie wrestler MJ Jenkins to a contract, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. She worked the recent Impact tapings and made her debut at the “One Night Only: Knockouts Knockdown” pay-per-view with a loss to Rosemary. Jenkins trained at the school owned by WWE Hall of Famer Johnny Rodz and received a WWE tryout back in 2016 at the Arnold Classic.

– As noted, tonight’s Impact Wrestling will feature Impact Tag Team Champions The LAX paying their final respects to The Decay. Below is a promo for the funeral segment: