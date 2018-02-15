Impact Special To Air Live From WrestleMania 34 Weekend

Impact Wrestling will broadcast their upcoming WrestleCon event live on their new Twitch channel, according to PWInsider. The WrestleCon website notes that the event will take place on Friday, April 6th from the Sugar Mill in New Orleans during WWE’s WrestleMania 34 Week.

Impact stars announced for the event as of this writing are World Heavyweight Champion Austin Aries, Impact Tag Team Champions The LAX, Grand Champion Matt Sydal, Alberto El Patron, Eli Drake, Moose, Rosemary, Sami Callihan, Eddie Edwards, Trevor Lee, Caleb Konley, Allie, Taya Valkyrie and Teddy Hart.

The Impact – WrestleCon show is scheduled to start at 9pm, which means it will run head-to-head with the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The Impact website notes that the show will end at 11pm.