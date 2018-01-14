Impact Spoiler Notes: Strange Title Change, Next Live PPV Main Event Revealed, New Debut

It was announced at tonight’s Impact Wrestling tapings that their next pay-per-view will be Redemption, and will take place on April 22nd in Orlando. Alberto El Patron vs. Impact Global Champion Austin Aries will be the main event.

Tonight’s tapings saw Su Yung, wife of WWE Superstar Rich Swann, make her Knockouts division debut. Yung was in the headlines recently as Swann was arrested over a domestic incident and suspended indefinitely by WWE. Yung attacked new Knockouts Champion Allie during her debut.

In title change spoiler news, it looks like Josh Mathews may be the new Impact Grand Champion but there’s no word yet on if they are just doing away with the title. We noted before how Impact Grand Champion Matt Sydal became a dual champion by defeating X Division Champion Taiji Ishimori in a match that should air in February. Tonight’s tapings saw a segment that had Sydal calling Mathews his spirit guide. The segment ended with Sydal gifting the title to Mathews.

Stay tuned as we will have full spoilers from the tapings soon.