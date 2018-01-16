Impact Star Wants MMA Fight Against Jack Swagger

Impact star KM wants to be the first opponent for Jack Swagger now that he’s signed a deal to fight for Bellator MMA. The fight may not be a long shot as the two promotions often work together.
KM tweeted the following this week on the potential match-up:
Now that I’m with @AmericanTopTeam I think it’s only fitting my first fight is with @RealJackSwagger in his first fight w @BellatorMMA ! 6’5, 265lbs – Let’s do this! @ScottCoker @IMPACTWRESTLING
— KM / Kevin Matthews (@ImpactKM) January 15, 2018