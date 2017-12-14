Impact Stars Expected To Return To WWE, “Backstage Pass” Ticket Packages Announced, LVN vs. Rosemary

– Below is a promo for tonight’s Impact Wrestling match for the vacant Knockouts Title, featuring Rosemary vs. Laurel Van Ness. The title has been vacant since mid-November after Hall of Famer Gail Kim retired as champion. LVN and Rosemary are the finalists of a tournament that was held.

– We noted before that Bobby Lashley, Eddie Edwards and current Impact Grand Champion Ethan Carter III could be leaving Impact once their current contracts expire. Like the recent departure of James Storm, these departures would come as Anthem looks to stop losing money. We also noted that WWE does have interest in signing Edwards for the WWE NXT brand. It appears WWE also has interest in Lashley and EC3 as The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that one or both will end up returning to WWE as they are expected to leave Impact when their deals expire.

– Impact has announced a $199 “Backstage Pass” package for the January 2018 TV tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando. The package comes with 2 front row tickets for all 6 nights, 2 free months of the Global Wrestling Network service, a bag of merchandise, meet & greets, an in-ring photo op, brunch with the Knockouts and a spot to compete in the first-ever Impact Mini-Golf Championship, which will include some of the wrestlers. You can purchase the pass at the link below: