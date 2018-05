Impact Viewership Drops This Week With NBA Playoffs Competition

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling episode, featuring Moose defeating Kongo Kong in the main event, drew 263,000 viewers. This is down from last week’s 326,000 viewers and the lowest viewership since February 22nd.

Impact ranked #109 on the Cable Top 150 this week. Last week’s show ranked #108.

The NBA Playoffs topped the night in in the 18-49 demographic and in viewership with more than 10 million viewers.

Below is our 2018 Impact Viewership Tracker:

January 4th Episode: 309,000 viewers

January 11th Episode: 276,000 viewers

January 18th Episode: 309,000 viewers

January 25th Episode: 310,000 viewers (Genesis episode)

February 1st Episode: 319,000 viewers (Reboot)

February 8th Episode: 294,000 viewers

February 15th Episode: 300,000 viewers

February 22nd Episode: 262,000 viewers

March 1st Episode: 365,000 viewers

March 8th Episode: 325,000 (Crossroads episode)

March 15th Episode: 350,000 viewers

March 22nd Episode: 362,000 viewers

March 29th Episode: 399,000 viewers

April 5th Episode: 294,000 viewers

April 12th Episode: 381,000 viewers

April 19th Episode: 373,000 viewers

April 26th Episode: 308,000 viewers (post-Redemption episode)

May 3rd Episode: 299,000 viewers

May 10th Episode: 295,000 viewers

May 17th Episode: 326,000 viewers

May 24th Episode: 263,000 viewers

May 31st Episode:

2017 Total: 16.147 million viewers

2017 Average: 311,000 viewers per episode