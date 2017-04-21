Impact Viewership For Semi-Live Episode With X Title Main Event

This week’s Impact Wrestling episode, which aired on a slight tape delay and featured Low Ki making his return to win the X Division Title in the main event, drew 320,000 viewers. This is up from last week’s 302,000 viewers.

This week’s “Impact In :60” video has not been released as of this writing but we will post it when it’s available.

Impact ranked #129 on the Cable Top 150, down from last week’s #115 spot.

Below is our 2017 Impact Viewership Tracker:

January 5th Episode: 290,000 viewers

January 12th Episode: 277,000 viewers

January 19th Episode: 310,000 viewers

January 26th Episode: 307,000 viewers

February 2nd Episode: 299,000 viewers

February 9th Episode: 252,000 viewers

February 16th Episode: 325,000 viewers

February 23rd Episode: 275,000 viewers

March 2nd Episode: 293,000 viewers

March 9th Episode: 292,000 viewers

March 16th Episode: 344,000 viewers

March 23rd Episode: 305,000 viewers

March 30th Episode: 297,000 viewers

April 6th Episode: 309,000 viewers

April 13th Episode: 302,000 viewers

April 20th Episode: 320,000 viewers

April 27th Episode: