Impact Viewership Sees Big Increase This Week

This week’s Impact Wrestling episode, featuring a main event segment with the tag team division plus World Heavyweight Title fallout with Alberto El Patron and Bobby Lashley, drew 344,000 viewers. This is up from last week’s 292,000 viewers and a new high for this year.

You can see this week’s “Impact In :60” video above.

Last week’s Impact did not make the Cable Top 150 but this week’s show ranked #119.

Below is our 2017 Impact Viewership Tracker:

January 5th Episode: 290,000 viewers

January 12th Episode: 277,000 viewers

January 19th Episode: 310,000 viewers

January 26th Episode: 307,000 viewers

February 2nd Episode: 299,000 viewers

February 9th Episode: 252,000 viewers

February 16th Episode: 325,000 viewers

February 23rd Episode: 275,000 viewers

March 2nd Episode: 293,000 viewers

March 9th Episode: 292,000 viewers

March 16th Episode: 344,000 viewers

March 23rd Episode: