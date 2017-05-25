Impact Viewing Party Canceled Due To UK Terror Attack, Moose To Defend, X Division Video

– As seen below, the latest US Xplosion Exclusive from Impact Wrestling features six-way X Division action with Idris Abraham vs. Trevor Lee (before he lost the X Division Title) vs. Marshe Rockett vs. Andrew Everett vs. DJZ vs. Caleb Konley.

– Impact Grand Champion Moose noted on Twitter that he will be defending the title at UK indie events he’s booked on next month. He tweeted the following:

I'm taking my @IMPACTWRESTLING Grand Championship and touring all over UK…. WCPW GWF OTT 5StAr IPWUK Fight Nation. #Moose💪 #AirGuitarready — Moose Moose Moose (@MooseNation69) May 23, 2017

– The special Impact Wrestling Viewing Party with Jeff Jarrett and others scheduled for this Friday in the UK has been canceled due to the terror attack at Manchester Arena in Manchester, England earlier this week. The Impact on Spike UK Twitter account posted the following:

Ticket holders have been emailed. Full refund are being provided and alternative plans made so they can still meet Jeff Jarrett and JB (2/3) — Impact Wrestling UK (@IMPACTonSPIKE) May 23, 2017