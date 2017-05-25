Impact Viewing Party Canceled Due To UK Terror Attack, Moose To Defend, X Division Video

Posted by Scott Lazara May 25, 2017 0 Comment

– As seen below, the latest US Xplosion Exclusive from Impact Wrestling features six-way X Division action with Idris Abraham vs. Trevor Lee (before he lost the X Division Title) vs. Marshe Rockett vs. Andrew Everett vs. DJZ vs. Caleb Konley.

– Impact Grand Champion Moose noted on Twitter that he will be defending the title at UK indie events he’s booked on next month. He tweeted the following:

– The special Impact Wrestling Viewing Party with Jeff Jarrett and others scheduled for this Friday in the UK has been canceled due to the terror attack at Manchester Arena in Manchester, England earlier this week. The Impact on Spike UK Twitter account posted the following:

https://twitter.com/IMPACTonSPIKE/status/867122714020106245