Impact Wrestling Announces New Pop TV Timeslot, When Current TV Deal Expires

Impact Wrestling has confirmed that they are moving to a new timeslot beginning next week.

Next Thursday’s show will air at 10pm ET instead of 8pm ET on Pop TV. As noted before, Impact officials were notified of the change just last week.

There’s no word yet on what the timeslot change means for the future of Impact on Pop. Their current TV deal reportedly runs through December 31 of this year.

As seen below, Impact has announced Rey Fenix vs. World Champion Johnny Impact, Knockouts Champion Tessa Blanchard’s rebuttal to Taya Valkyrie and tag team action with Moose and Killer Kross vs. KM and Fallah Bahh for next week.