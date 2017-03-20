Impact Wrestling Announces Partnership With Mexico’s AAA Promotion

Impact Wrestling has publicly established another working relationship with a fellow pro wrestling promotion.

It was announced this week that Impact Wrestling has formed a partnership with Mexico’s AAA promotion.

Ed Nordholm, President of Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions, parent company of Impact Wrestling, wrote the following via social media on Sunday evening:

“Building bridges. Our alliance with AAA will bring the best of both promotions together @IMPACTWRESTLING @fightnet.”