Impact Wrestling Announces Partnership With Mexico’s AAA Promotion
Impact Wrestling has publicly established another working relationship with a fellow pro wrestling promotion.
It was announced this week that Impact Wrestling has formed a partnership with Mexico’s AAA promotion.
Ed Nordholm, President of Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions, parent company of Impact Wrestling, wrote the following via social media on Sunday evening:
“Building bridges. Our alliance with AAA will bring the best of both promotions together @IMPACTWRESTLING @fightnet.”
