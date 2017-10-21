Impact Wrestling Confirms Departure Of Another Former Champion

On Friday, Impact Wrestling confirmed the departure of another high-profile talent.
Former Knockouts Champion Taryn Terrell and Impact Wrestling have mutually agreed to part ways, according to statements released from both parties.
Terrell has been removed from the Fatal-4-Way Knockouts Championship match scheduled for the company’s upcoming Bound For Glory pay-per-view. The match will now feature Sienna defending against Allie and Gail Kim in a triple-threat match.
Featured below is the official announcement from Impact Wrestling regarding the departure of Taryn Terrell.
Update: @IAmTarynTerrell & #IMPACT are mutually parting ways. Taryn would like to pursue other career options and she has our full support. We wish Taryn well in whatever she does next. pic.twitter.com/3PzY541t2u
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 20, 2017