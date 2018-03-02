Impact Wrestling Draws Best Viewership Since July 2017

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling episode, featuring Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan with the brutal post-match baseball bat attack as the main event, drew 365,000 viewers. This is up from last week’s 262,000 viewers, which was the lowest viewership of 2018, and is the new high for 2018. This is also the best number going back to the July 13th, 2017 episode, which drew 374,000 viewers.

Impact ranked #123 on the Cable Top 150 this week. Last week’s show ranked #136.

The NBA drew topped the night with more than 3 million viewers across two games and a pre-show.

Below is our 2018 Impact Viewership Tracker:

January 4th Episode: 309,000 viewers

January 11th Episode: 276,000 viewers

January 18th Episode: 309,000 viewers

January 25th Episode: 310,000 viewers (Genesis edition)

February 1st Episode: 319,000 viewers (Reboot)

February 8th Episode: 294,000 viewers

February 15th Episode: 300,000 viewers

February 22nd Episode: 262,000 viewers

March 1st Episode: 365,000 viewers

March 8th Episode:

2017 Total: 16.147 million viewers

2017 Average: 311,000 viewers per episode