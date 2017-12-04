Impact Wrestling Helps Matt Sydal Resolve Issues With BCW Promotion

It looks like the situation between Matt Sydal and the British Championship Wrestling (BCW) has been resolved.

As noted, Sydal missed two advertised appearances for the company over the weekend, and did not return the booking deposit he was paid ahead of time.

As a result, the BCW promotion went public with the story, informing fans that he no-showed both events and failed to return the aforementioned deposit, which totaled $1,200 after Sydal’s manager, Bill Behrens, returned his $300 cut.

On Monday, the BCW promotion announced via their official Twitter page that the financial dispute has been resolved, thanks to help from the Impact Wrestling promotion.

“We at BCW would like to thank [Impact Wrestling] for stepping in and taking control of the situation,” wrote the promotion via Twitter. “And [we] can tell you today we received our deposit back in full.”

