Earlier this week, Impact Wrestling issued a press release announcing that they will be honoring the victims of the mass murder at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida last year in a special ceremony scheduled for July 3rd.

Orlando United Day

As the world remembers the tragedy at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida, on June 12, 2016, IMPACT Wrestling stands alongside the survivors and honors the 49 victims of the shooting on this, the 1-year mark.

For most of the past 15 years, IMPACT Wrestling has called Orlando its home arena, filming TV shows at Universal Studios Florida. Therefore, the Pulse Nightclub tragedy also brings extra meaning to all of the IMPACT wrestlers, referees, production crew and front-office staff.

We know there will be tears on Monday; we’re crying too, but standing strong for all.

On the next Monday that IMPACT Wrestling is in Orlando, which will be July 3rd, the company will have a special ceremony to honor all of those impacted by this tragedy, which directly impacted the LGBTQ, the LatinX and other communities of color.

