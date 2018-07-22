Impact Wrestling Slammiversary Report 7/23/2018

They opened with a very good opening video building the show’s matches, even bringing back the old PPV video narrator.

The ring ropes are an overpoweringly bright yellow, to the point its distracting during the hard camera shot.

Rey Fenix vs. Johnny Impact vs. Taiji Ishimori vs. Petey Williams.

As noted previously on PWInsider.com, Williams is replacing the injured Rich Swann.

The crowd chanted Impact Wrestling at the bell. It’s a small place but you can feel the crowd is excited to be there. It was all big spots early with everyone hitting a flashy move. Impact and Fenix had a nice back and forth, leading to them facing off. Fenix hit a nice springboard rana, sending Impact to the floor. Williams hit the ring and faced off with him. Fenix was sent into the ropes and nailed with a dropkick to the back, then hit with a legsweep for a two count. Ishimori nailed a nice missile dropkick but Fenix came off the top to break up the pinfall. Williams cut off going for a dive by an Impact dropkick. He nailed a dive into a rana to the floor. Fenix hit a big flip dive onto Impact and Williams on the floor. That set up Ishimori hitting a springboard moonsault to the floor, although the cameras missed part of it. That smartly ran a replay to show what we missed. They did the standard Tower of Doom spot. Fenix hit a great springboard missile dropkick on Impact. Ishimori looked great with all of his big spots, just great timing. He was trapped in a Sharpshooter but Impact nailed Williams for a close two count. Fenix nailed a crazy Ace Cutter variation on Impact for a close near fall. Ishimori nailed a great double knee strike in the corner. It turned into a series of big moves followed by another competitor breaking up the pinfall attempt. They then went into a series of superkicks, leading to all four being out. That brought the place down. Williams nailed a Canadian Destroyer but was nailed with a double stomp off the top from Fenix. Impact drilled Fenix and nailed Starship Pain for the pin.

Your winner, Johnny Impact!

Logical winner given he’s going to be competing on Survivor and will bring Impact some attention soon. This was all athletic spots and fast-paced ones at that. Ishimori’s timing is incredible and Fenix is extremely well versed with all his big spots. He does everything with no effort, making it look even more spectacular. He was insane here. Everyone looked good and the crowd being into it made what would have been OK in another building feel far more important on TV.

A well tanned Don Callis and Josh Mathews pitched to photos of Johnny Impact throwing out the first pitch at the Toronto Bluejays game earlier today.

They showed a promo where King was sitting with The OGz. Konnan should have handed them the name and the empire, but instead gave it to those young punks. He said tonight they were going to give them a beating so bad, they would need a closed casket funeral. It was a good promo.

They then aired a Tessa Blanchard vs. Allie video feature. They noted it was Tessa’s PPV debut.

Allie vs. Tessa Blanchard.

They went nose to nose jawjacking. Allie scored with some offense including a low high cross body block. Tessa moved out of the way of a sliding kick and slapped Allie, then peppered her across the chest with forearms against the ring apron. Allie came off the ropes with a twisting bodypress to the floor, which looked scary because of the trajectory of the leap. Tessa tried to send her into the ring post but Allie blocked it, only to be flapjacked onto the guard rail. Allie returned before the countout but was beaten with punches. Blanchard nailed a dropkick. They are working hard but you can see things are a little off in their execution so far. The announcers put over Blanchard hard. Allie reversed a suplex, sending Blanchard into the corner. Blanchard came back to use a leg submission. They battled to the corner and slipped over the top to the floor. Allie nailed a death valley driver on the floor. They went into a series of spots where Blanchard was shocked that Allie kicked out of big moves, including a top rope rana. Blanchard missed a back splash senton off the top. Allie nailed a Codebreaker but Blanchard rolled out of the ring to halt the momentum. Allie rolled her back in but Blanchard kicked out. Allie nailed a superkick for another two count. Now, Allie was shocked she couldn’t secure the victory. Blanchard finally caught her with a DDT variation and scored the pin.

Your winner, Tessa Blanchard!

It was a little iffy early on, but as they went deeper into the match, they found their groove. Solid bout. Blanchard will be really great if she keeps growing at the rate she is. Allie works really hard.

Alicia Atout interviewed Moose. He said that 2019 would be the year he became Impact Champion. Uh, it’s 2018. He said every play and every broken bone would be worth it tonight. He said he looked good and ate a good breakfast, so he felt good. He said he was going to kick Austin Aries’ ass all over the ring and be the new Champion.

They aired a video feature on Eddie Edwards vs. Tommy Dreamer. The story is that Dreamer tried to tell Edwards that he wasted years of his life obsessing on Raven, but Edwards got to beat Sami Callihan and should let it all go. Edwards thinks that Dreamer is romantically involved with his wife.

Eddie Edwards vs. Tommy Dreamer: House of Hardcore Rules.

They went right after each other before the bell and locked up, going all over the ring and then to the floor. Dreamer nailed a suplex on the floor. Dreamer took a drink from a fan and nailed Edwards with it. They went right to all the plunder under the ring. Edwards kicked Dreamer off the apron to the floor. Edwards went for a dive but Dreamer hit him with a trash can. Lots of ECW chants. Dreamer nailed a neckbreaker on the ropes. Edwards gained control and brought a staple gun into the ring but Dreamer fought him off and gained control of the gun. Edwards went for a sunset flip but Dreamer stapled him in the forehead. Edwards came up bleeding. Dreamer took a ECW replica belt from a fan and nailed Edwards with it. Dreamer went to use the gun again but Edwards tripped him off the apron, then hit a dive to the outside.

They went to the standard Dreamer spots including an atomic drop on the railing. A ton of weapons tossed into the ring. Edwards began beating Dreamer with a Singapore Cane. Dreamer fought back and got the cane. He began beating Edwards, then set up a pair of chairs facing each other. He went to the top but was caned in the leg and crotched. Edwards wiped the blood from his own face and smeared it on Dreamer’s face. That was disgusting and extremely stupid in 2018, one of the stupidest things that I’ve seen all year.

Dreamer nailed the Spicoli Driver off the top through the chairs for a two count. Dreamer pulled a table into the ring. He then brought lighter fluid into the ring but before he could light it, Edwards nailed a low blow. Edwards placed Dreamer on a chair and hit a shining wizard into it and pinned Dreamer.

Your winner, Eddie Edwards!

The right guy won. Typical hardcore match. Dreamer walks and wrestles like he’s in a lot of pain. Whoever was responsible for that blood smear spot should be called out for the idiotic idea that it was.

Edwards was crying after the match with the idea that he’s having some kind of breakdown. Dreamer recovered and offered his hand out of respect. Edwards’ wife Alisha came out and told Edwards that it was over and to shake Dreamer’s hand. Eddie did but looked to attack Dreamer but Dreamer caught it. He stopped it and handed off the cane to Edwards, with the idea that he was handing the torch to Edwards. The problem with that story is the fans just wanted to pretend it was 1995 and chant ECW for the spots. They weren’t invested in Edwards or the story or feud at all. It could have been Dreamer vs. anyone doing a nostalgia deal, so any attempt at furthering Edwards’ character was lost to the live crowd.

Alisha Edwards walked off, leaving Eddie in the ring.They aired a video interview with X-Division Champion Matt Sydal talking about how concerned everyone is for him that he has to face Brian Cage but they are looking at it from the wrong perspective. Cage is someone who has made a shell to stop himself from feeling pain, but the most powerful muscle is the third eye.

Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion Matt Sydal vs. Brian Cage.

Cage was in control all the way early on. Sydal came back with several kicks and backed Cage into the corner but was swatted away and tossed to the floor, then whipped into the guard rail. Cage went for the electric chair but Sydal fell backwards over the ropes and used a head scissor to choke him out. Cage absorbed a standing moonsault and returned to life, hitting big moves on Sydal. He nailed a big belly to back suplex that sent Sydal upside down for a two count. Sydal scored a surprise powerbomb for a two count. The match continued with Sydal escaping pinfalls after big maneuvers. Sydal used a nice takedown for a two count. Cage went for a powerbomb but Sydal hit a rana and held on for a two count. Sydal went for a shooting star press but his trajectory was all wrong and caught his feet on the ropes and crashed down. Cage grabbed him for a Steinerdriver and scored the pin.

Your winner and new X-Division Champion, Brian Cage!

The action was good but this never felt like a big dramatic, climactic battle. The finish was frightening.

Alicia Atout interviewed Impact Champion Austin Aries. He said it was the biggest night of the year and Moose has been dreaming about it his entire life. He said it’s Moose’s dream, but it’s Aries’ reality. He said they would face off one on one. He took credit for D’Angelo Williams and Moose’s mother not being at the show. He said he’s in his comfort zone. He said he was going to walk out the Champion and when he does, Moose is going to see it. He said that all the hard work is going to lead to tonight and when it’s done, Moose can decide what he’s going to do for his next career choice. Good, arrogant promo.

Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Su Yung vs. Madison Rayne.

They gave Su Yung a big entrance here she was carried out in a coffin. Rayne attacked her on the ramp to the ring and tossed Yung into the ring. It was all Rayne early on. She was distracte by the undead bridesmaid, allowing Yung to attack her. They battled to the floor. Yung nailed a neckbreaker off the ropes. She tied Rayne to the tree of woe and worked her over. Rayne made her comeback with a nice clothesline for a two count. Rayne nailed her cutter variation for a two count. Rayne nailed a twisting back cracker for another two count. Yung locked in a Mandible Claw. Rayne fought back but eventually blacked out, complete with her eyes rolling to the back of her head and the referee called for the bell.

Your winner and still Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion, Su Yung!

After the match, Yung dragged Rayne to the coffin in the aisle, placed Rayne inside it and then the undead bridesmaids carried it off. I am guessing we are getting more Rayne in the dark forest videos.

Too short to be anything noteworthy but Rayne’s offense looked good and Yung plays a hell of a cool character.

They aired a backstage vignette where Konnan told LAX they had to defy the odds. He was tired of hearing they were done. He said the streets were watching and everything depends on what happens tonight. Konnan hit all the usual lines.

They aired a video feature on LAX vs. OGz. They actually devoted a lot of time to building to this tonight, so they need it to be a war to live up to the hype.

Impact Tag Team Champions LAX with Konnan vs. the OGz with King in a 5150 Streetfight.

All sorts of weapons and tables around the ring. LAX came out in face paint. Everyone brawled at the bell. Hernandez drilled them with a big clothesline. Hernandez missed a Border Toss and was clotheslined over the top to the floor. Santana and Ortiz nailed great dives onto the OGz. LAX pulled tables into the ring and set them up in the corners. Hernandez used a cookie sheet on everyone. Homicide followed up with a trash can lid.

LAX was tossed to the floor. Hernandez hit a big dive to the floor onto them. He tossed a trash can at poor Ortiz’s head on the floor. Eddie Kingston tossed Draino into the ring with the idea they were going to force it down Santana’s throat. Well, ewww. Homicide was nailed with a low blow and then hit with a belly to belly suplex. Ortiz was busted open across the nose after brawling with Hernandez.

The brawl continued on the ramp. They dragged Santana to the entrance and tossed him into a guard rail. There were several ladders set up in that area. Hernandez backdropped Santana into the ring from the ramp. The OGz were setting up for a big move but Homicide was crotched on the top. Homicide locked Santana in a sleeper. Hernandez caught a diving Ortiz and hit a sitdown powerbomb for a two count.

Ortiz brought a ladder into the ring. They placed Hernandez on it and nailed several double team maneuvers on it. With Hernandez on the floor, LAX focused on Homicide, including a double team Blockbuster. Hernandez pulled the referee out. Ortiz went for a dive but was caught and tossed into the floor.

Hernandez nailed a big tackle that sent Santana to the floor. Homicide hit a tope con hilo to the floor, putting him through a table. Ortiz put Homicide through a table in the ring with a DVDR. Hernandez prevented him from doing it again and nailed a Border Toss through a table. Santana returned and nailed a ton of hot offense on Hernandez.

Santana and Homicide faced off and they battled back and forth with punches. Homicide went for an Ace Crusher but it was blocked. Homicide went to nail Santana with a Gringokiller but Konnan got on the apron. Homicide spit in his face but missed Konnan tossing something into the ring. It was a bag of tacks. Santana tossed tacks in Homicide’s face, blinding him, then slammed him on the tacks and hit a swanton off the ropes for the pin.

Your winners and still Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions, LAX!

King attacked LAX, leaving Konnan in the ring alone. Hernandez attacked Konnan from behind and was triple-teamed. The OGz spraypainted the Tag Team Championship belts, tagging them with the initials OG.

This was another brawl with weapons but the crowd was super into the entire thing and it felt more like an intense war.

They aired a video featuring Sami Callihan complaining that fans believe he’s going to lose his hair tonight. Callihan said that the stipulation is nonsense. Where he’s from, they settle things with blood and violence. He said no one is giving him a chance, but after he beats Pentagon Jr., he’s going to honor the stip and go down on his knees to show his face when Callihan takes off his mask in front of the entire world. Good promo.

Mask vs. Hair: Pentagon Jr. vs. Sami Callihan.

They began beating the hell out of each other with kicks until Pentagon nailed a Slingblade. Pentagon drilled him with a hard chop across the chest. They went to the floor where Callihan smashed a can of a fan’s soda into Pentagon’s head. They chopped the hell out of each other with a crazy intensity on the floor. Callihan tossed a bunch of weapons into the ring until he found two metal spikes. He ripped at the mask, which the crowd booed. He spiked Pentagon and then dug it into his face. He tied the mask to the ropes, forcing Pentagon to be trapped until he removes the mask. Pentagon was bleeding from the head.

Callihan continued the beating and grabbed his baseball bat. Pentagon fought back and gained control of the spikes. He was able to beat one into Callihan’s face with the other, busting open Callihan. He then used the bat on Callihan. They spiked each other and then began beating the hell out of each other with the spikes. They were bloody messes when they went down. The place went nuts for this and chanted “This is Impact.”

They sat in chairs facing each other and battled back and forth with punches and chops. The battle continued with Pentagon nailing several superkicks and a backcracker. Pentagon set up for a submission attempt, trying to snap Callihan’s arm. Callihan broke free but was nailed with a chair. OVE hit the scene but were nailed as well. Callihan tossed powder into Pentagon’s eyes, blinding him. Pentagon nailed the referee, not realizing who it was. He grabbed the ref and snapped his arm. Pentagon realized too late what he did. He drilled Callihan but there was no referee to make the pinfall.

Callihan grabbed Pentagon and gouged his eyes, then hit the Cactus piledriver. A second referee hit the ring but Pentagon kicked out at the last second. Callihan set up a series of chairs facing each other in the ring. Pentagon nailed a package piledriver through the chairs but Pentagon kicked out at the very last second. Pentagon drilled him in the face with superkicks as Callihan dared him to bring it. Callihan spit in his face but was grabbed in the submission. He snapped Callihan’s arm and nailed the package piledriver for the pin.

Your winner, Pentagon Jr.!

This was just an insane match and may have been the best thing on the show in terms of intensity, violence and the drama bell to bell with some awesome near falls and twists. In fact, it may have been even better had we not seen two other matches with brawling and plunder.

The Crists attacked to try and prevent Callihan from having to have his head shaved. Callihan retreated to the locker room with no head shaved. Fenix chased Callihan back out with a trash can. Security grabbed Jake and Dave Crist and held them back as Fenix and Pentagon cut off Callihan’s hair. A fun scene as Callihan lost his mind.

They announced Bound for Glory will be in NYC at the Melrose Ballroom in Long Island City, NY. What, you expected MSG?

They introduced Curtis Granderson of the the Toronto Blue Jays. He will be holding the Impact title belt.

Impact Wrestling Champion Austin Aries vs. Moose.

They did the big ring announcements for the main event. I really missed Jeremy Borash in that role but the new ring announcer was fine.

They did some feeling out early on with some back and forth wrestling. Moose was trying to showcase that with his size, it was going to be a long night for Aries. Aries slapped him. Moose began beating the crap out of him. They went to the floor and whipped Aries into the guard rail, with Aries taking an upside down bump. Moose went for charging dive but Aries ducked and Moose sailed over the rail into the crowd. Aries came off the top with a double axehandle as Moose returned over the rail.

Aries fired away with kicks to the back after bringing Moose back into the ring. Moose absorbed them and returned to his feet, channeling the fans and getting them to chant his name. Aries thumbed him in the eye but was caught with a headbutt as he rebounded off the ropes. Moose nailed some chops and a dropkick in the corner. He went for a powerbomb but was caught with a rana. Moose nailed Snake Eyes in the corner and then hit the Go to Hell, but Aries kicked up at the last second.

Aries came back to nail a Crucifix bomb. Moose rolled to the floor, where Aries went for a heat seeking dive, but was KILLED with a forearm from Moose. Aries fired back but was hit with a discus clothesline. Moose set up for a spear but was caught in the Last Chancery as he leapt. That was a great counter!

Moose made it to the ropes and they battled out on the apron. They went back and forth until Moose nailed a headbutt. Aries fired back with a pumpkick and snatched Moose into a DVDR on the apron. Aries returned to the ring and hit the heat-seeking dive on Moose on the floor. Moose came back to swing Aries into the railing several times.

Moose ran into a kick on the floor, then tossed Aries into the ring. Moose set up for the spear but Aries pulled the referee in front. That allowed Aries to nail a low blow on Moose and went for a brainbuster. Moose reversed it, nailed his own and hit a spear but Aries grabbed the ropes before the three count.

Aries tried to crawl out onto the ramp but Moose stopped him. Aries tried to throw Moose off, but Moose saved himself and pressed and spear Aries into the crowd (really a bunch of security guards, but the story was Aries was tossed into the fans.)

Moose nailed a big boot to the face and went a dive out of the ring to the ramp. Aries moved and Moose crashed and burned. Aries nailed a discus forearm to the back and nailed a leaping knee against the ringpost. He then nailed a brainbuster off the apron to the floor. Moose barely made it back into the ring before a ten count.

Aries nailed a pendulum kick as he returned, Aries grabbed the Impact title belt and went to use it but Curtis Grandelson grabbed it back. Moose rolled up Aries for a two count. Aries nailed several kicks and went for the brainbuster. He nailed it and scored the pinfall.

Your winner and still Impact Wrestling Champion, Austin Aries!

Source: PWInsider