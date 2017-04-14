Impact Wrestling Viewership Down For This Week, I:60 Video

This week’s Impact Wrestling episode, featuring “The Battle of The Announcers” with Jeremy Borash leading Matt Morgan, Magnus, Chris Masters and Alberto El Patron to victory over Josh Mathews’ team of Bram, Tyrus, Eli Drake and World Heavyweight Champion Bobby Lashley, drew 302,000 viewers. This is down from last week’s 309,000 viewers.

You can see this week’s “Impact In :60” video above.

This week’s Impact ranked #115 on the Cable Top 150, down from last week’s #104 spot.

Below is our 2017 Impact Viewership Tracker:

January 5th Episode: 290,000 viewers

January 12th Episode: 277,000 viewers

January 19th Episode: 310,000 viewers

January 26th Episode: 307,000 viewers

February 2nd Episode: 299,000 viewers

February 9th Episode: 252,000 viewers

February 16th Episode: 325,000 viewers

February 23rd Episode: 275,000 viewers

March 2nd Episode: 293,000 viewers

March 9th Episode: 292,000 viewers

March 16th Episode: 344,000 viewers

March 23rd Episode: 305,000 viewers

March 30th Episode: 297,000 viewers

April 6th Episode: 309,000 viewers

April 13th Episode: 302,000 viewers

April 20th Episode: