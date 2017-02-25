Impact Wrestling Viewership Drops For Show Featuring Wedding Angle

The Thursday, February 23rd episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV finished with an average of 275,000 viewers, down from last week’s show, which finished with 325,000 viewers.

This week’s Impact Wrestling show featured the wedding of Laurel Van Ness and Braxton Sutter in the advertised “main event.”

Impact Wrestling finished at #133 in this week’s Top 150 Cable Shows list, down from last week’s show, which came in at #122 on the list.