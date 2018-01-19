Impact Wrestling Viewership Up With Barbed Wire Massacre Hype

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling episode, featuring Rosemary defeating KC Spinelli in the last match on the POP TV broadcast, drew 309,000 viewers. This is up from last week’s 276,000 viewers. Like the January 4th episode, this is the best number going back to the August 17th, 2017 show, which drew 320,000 viewers. This week’s show featured a closing segment that had the open to the Barbed Wire Massacre match, which immediately aired on Impact’s Twitch channel after the POP broadcast ended.,

Impact ranked #136 on the Cable Top 150 this week. Last week’s show also ranked #136.

The NBA topped the night with two games that drew more than 2.5 million viewers combined.

Below is our 2018 Impact Viewership Tracker:

January 4th Episode: 309,000 viewers

January 11th Episode: 276,000 viewers

January 18th Episode: 309,000 viewers

January 25th Episode:

2017 Total: 16.147 million viewers

2017 Average: 311,000 viewers per episode