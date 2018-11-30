Impact’s Santana On Officials Pulling Them From Match Against WWE NXT Stars

Impact Wrestling star Santana of The LAX took to Twitter today and commented on being pulled from an upcoming EVOLVE match against WWE NXT Superstars The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins), who currently hold the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles.

As noted, Santana and partner Ortiz were to face The Street Profits and Leon Ruff & Ar Fox in a Triple Threat for the titles at the EVOLVE event on December 15 in Queens. They were also announced to compete against The Street Profits the next night at the EVOLVE event in Long Island, teaming with Austin Theory to face Ford, Dawkins and Darby Allin in a six-man match. EVOLVE’s Gabe Sapolsky announced hours later that Impact officials had pulled The LAX from both events.

Santana said the change proved there’s a lot of work that needs to be done in the indies. He wrote, “In a perfect world. It would’ve definitely been cool, especially for the fans. But wrestling has proven to us once again that there’s still much more work that needs to be done, in order for all of us us to truly enjoy the endless possibilities.”

There’s still no word yet on who will be replacing Santana and Ortiz at the EVOLVE events but Sapolsky said they would make an announcement soon.