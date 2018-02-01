Important Impact Episode Tonight, Producer Comments On New Graphics, Petey Williams

– Below is the latest episode of Impact’s Around The Ring with Josh Mathews talking to Petey Williams for a 7-minute interview:
– Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode is being billed as the beginning of a new era for the company. The following matches and segments are scheduled to air:
* Chris Adonis presents “Facts of Eli Drake’s Life” with the Global Champion
* Alberto El Patron and Ethan Carter III vs. Moose and Johnny Impact
* Impact Tag Team Champions The LAX react to Barbed Wire Massacre
* Knockouts Champion Laurel Van Ness vs. Kiera Hogan
* Bobby Lashley vs. KM
– Impact has touted their new graphics this week as the new era brings a bit of an updated look and a new opening video for the weekly POP TV show. Below is a look at the updated scheme with comments from producer Kevin Sullivan:
Who else absolutely loves our new roster graphics? pic.twitter.com/TCW1xS2GG5
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 31, 2018
Props to our Magic Department aka #graphics. @bencoile (motion) and @yourfightpage (social/print). Connecting with viewers through visual communication and striking some sort of emotion is always the goal. I think the team hit it out of the park! https://t.co/uarF4g1DRy
— Kevin Sullivan (@KevinSullyTV) January 31, 2018