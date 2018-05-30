Indy Big Man To WWE Soon, EC3 Hype For Tonight’s NXT, SmackDown Top 10

– Below are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE SmackDown in Raleigh, NC:

– As noted, tonight’s WWE NXT episode will feature EC3 vs. Fabian Aichner, Kassius Ohno vs. Chad Lail, The War Raiders vs. enhancement talents plus Dakota Kai vs. NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler. WWE posted the following teaser on EC3’s return to the “NX3” ring:

EC3 to compete in his third match on “NX3”

EC3 will take part in his third match on WWE NXT on Wednesday night in front of the “NX3 Universe.” The Top One Percent has made an immediate impression during his time as a member of the black-and-yellow brand and will look to score another crucial victory in what he is calling his “trilogy match.” Will EC3 continue to morph NXT into “NX3?” Find out tonight.

– Top indie star Keith Lee is expected to start with WWE soon after finishing up his indie commitments. He had a farewell with the Beyond Wrestling promotion this past weekend, wrestling Mia Yim in an intergender match. Following the loss to Yim at Beyond, Lee thanked everyone and said he’s going to rest up for a bit but he hopes everyone will support him in what he does next. You can see highlights from the match with Yim below, along with footage from Lee’s EVOLVE farewell at the 8:30 mark in the video below: