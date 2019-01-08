Injured WWE Star Getting Cleared Soon?, Celebrity Chef Posts WWE Teaser, “Mean” Gene Tribute Video

– WWE posted this video looking at the career of WWE Hall of Famer “Mean” Gene Okerlund. Gene passed away at the age of 76 last Wednesday.

– Erick Rowan is training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week, according to PWInsider. There’s no word yet on when Rowan will be cleared for a return to SmackDown but he’s working towards it. Rowan has been out of action since August 2018 after undergoing surgery to repair a torn bicep.

– Celebrity chef Allison Robicelli teased a new project with WWE on Twitter, to be revealed next week. It’s possible that she filmed material for the recently-launched “Kitchen SmackDown!” series that featured Bo Dallas as the host. Robicelli tweeted: