– AJ Styles is reportedly dealing with a hip injury from his WrestleMania 35 win over Randy Orton, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. The severity of the injury is not known as of this writing. As noted, the injury kept Styles from Monday’s WrestleMania 35 Axxess signing and he will be off tonight’s SmackDown.

– Bray Wyatt took to his personal Instagram account today and wrote about Dean Ambrose reportedly finishing up with WWE on last night’s RAW.

Wyatt wrote, “I’m gonna miss us trying to kill each other, more than I should. #HatfieldsAndMccoys”

You can see Wyatt’s full post below: