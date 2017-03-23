Inside Goldberg’s WrestleMania Workout (Video), Apollo Crews – WWE Community, WWE Tour Dates

– WWE posted this video looking at the WrestleMania 33 workout of WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg as he prepares too defend against Brock Lesnar:

– WWE has announced the following SmackDown live events for Latin America this summer. Tickets for the tour go on sale Monday, April 3rd. The October date will be their live event debut in Argentina.

* June 8th: San Juan, Puerto Rico at Coliseo de Puerto Rico

* June 10th in Panama City, Panama at Roberto Duran Arena

* June 11th in San Jose, Costa Rica at Anfiteatro Coca Cola

* October 19th in Buenos Aires, Argentina at Luna Park

– As seen below, Apollo Crews represented WWE Community at the Special Olympics of Connecticut 2017 Hall of Fame ceremony yesterday. The SmackDown Superstar presented the 2016 Spirit of Life awards to winners.