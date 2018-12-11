Interesting Daniel Bryan Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced Mustafa Ali vs. WWE Champion Daniel Bryan in a non-title match for tonight’s SmackDown from Las Vegas, the final show before Sunday’s TLC pay-per-view.

Ali is working SmackDown just one night after another WWE 205 Live Superstar worked the main roster this week as Lio Rush defeated Elias on RAW.

Below is WWE’s announcement on Ali vs. Bryan:

205 Live’s Mustafa Ali to face Daniel Bryan tonight on SmackDown LIVE

A surprising first-time-ever match has been confirmed for SmackDown LIVE, as Mustafa Ali – The Heart and Soul of 205 Live – will take on WWE Champion Daniel Bryan.

Ali has thrilled the WWE Universe since breaking out in the Cruiserweight Classic with his high-flying daredevil offense. He has proven time and again that there is no risk he is unwilling to take in pursuit of the WWE Cruiserweight Championship, establishing himself as one of the top Superstars on WWE 205 Live.

However, he will be facing perhaps the toughest challenge of his career tonight when he collides with the WWE Champion. Since winning the title, the “new” Daniel Bryan has ended the “Yes!” Movement while unleashing a new, brutal side of himself. Bryan is no stranger to Ali, having watched the high-flyer while commentating the Cruiserweight Classic. Will that give him an advantage?

How will The Heart and Soul of 205 Live fare in his first match ever on SmackDown LIVE? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!