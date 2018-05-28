Interesting Enzo Amore IG Posts, WWE Sets Record In Japan, RAW Main Event For Tonight

– As noted, tonight’s WWE RAW will feature a Last Chance Gauntlet Match with Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Ruby Riott, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Dana Brooke and Mickie James doing battle for a Money In the Bank Ladder Match spot. It looks like that match will be the main event of the show. Mike Rome previews the match in the video below, which also shows The Riott Squad, Banks and Bayley arriving for the show.

– As noted, the WWE SmackDown brand will return to Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan for live events on Friday, June 29th and Saturday, June 30th. The June 30th show has already sold out, making it the fastest Sumo Hall sellout in WWE history, according to F4Wonline.com. That event will be headlined by Daniel Bryan vs. Samoa Joe vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles in a Fatal 4 Way.

– We’re just a few hours away from former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore (Eric Arndt) making his special appearance in New York City’s Times Square, his first since being cleared of rape charges earlier this month and since being released by WWE following the original accusations back in January. Enzo has made some interesting posts on his Instagram this week, as seen below. Besides the three Instagram embeds below (two photos and one video), Enzo has also posted several photos that are pieces to larger photos. We have included screenshots of those larger photos below:

