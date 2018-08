SmackDown General Manager Paige is currently backstage for tonight’s WWE RAW from Jacksonville, FL.

No word yet on if Paige is there to appear on RAW or if she’s there for Total Divas filming but she was getting her makeup & hair done, indicating a possible appearance.

Tamina Snuka is also backstage for tonight’s RAW. Snuka has been out of action since January after suffering a torn rotator cuff.