Very Interesting New Message From Bray Wyatt

By
Scott Lazara
-

WWE RAW Superstar Bray Wyatt took to Twitter during tonight’s SmackDown and made the following cryptic tweet, using the #ResurrectWyatt hashtag.

The capital letters in the tweet spell out “KILL THEM ALL.”

No word yet on what WWE has planned for Wyatt now that the tag team with Matt Hardy is done.