Very Interesting New Message From Bray Wyatt

WWE RAW Superstar Bray Wyatt took to Twitter during tonight’s SmackDown and made the following cryptic tweet, using the #ResurrectWyatt hashtag.
The capital letters in the tweet spell out “KILL THEM ALL.”
No word yet on what WWE has planned for Wyatt now that the tag team with Matt Hardy is done.
i was hindered,
sicK, abused and abandoned
he showed me eden
a god I can seLL
it was always here
fix everyThing mr. mercy
beHold my childrEn, a Master reborn
this time jAh, we change the worLd
who are we?
wait for me
do you see?
Lucid#ResurrectWyatt
