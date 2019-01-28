Interesting Twitter Exchange Between The Rock & Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch and The Rock had a Twitter exchange on Royal Rumble Sunday after a fan asked The Man when fans will see her in the ring with The Great One.

Rock wrote, “Let’s break @wwe records. One night. One match. Winner take all. (but I’ll only put you over clean via a very awkward, slightly botched sunset flip, or a regular suplex pronounced “vertical soo-flay”.”

Becky responded, “You’re on. Let’s make some history. #TheManSmellsWhatsCookin”

