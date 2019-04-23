As noted, this week’s WWE RAW saw Cesaro come to the roster from SmackDown, in a late Superstar Shakeup move. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Cesaro came over due to WWE wanting to keep some of the couples together. The Cesaro roster change was not originally planned for the Shakeup.

There was reportedly a lot of negativity within WWE over Charlotte Flair and Andrade being split up in the Superstar Shakeup. Meltzer noted that there were a lot of people who were not happy with Flair and Andrade being on different rosters coming out of the Shakeup. That is part of the reason why WWE quietly brought Andrade and Zelina Vega back to SmackDown this week. Vega returning to SmackDown meant Aleister Black had to move to the blue brand as well.

It was reported on Monday that the Andrade – Vega move was made, in part, at the request of Fox officials as they prepare for SmackDown to join the network in early October on Friday nights. Fox officials apparently felt like SmackDown lacked major Latino Superstars following the Superstar Shakeup as Rey Mysterio was also moved to RAW. Fox has plans to spotlight WWE’s Latino talents on their Spanish language channel, Fox Deportes, later this year when the Friday night move happens in October.

There’s no word yet on if Andrade, Vega and Black will be featured on tonight’s SmackDown but the roster changes were not focused on during last night’s RAW.