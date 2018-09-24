IWA Mid South Ted Petty Invitational 2018 Results

By
Bob Krites
-

IWA Mid South Ted Petty Invitational 2018 Results
Credit Glen Roon III

Night 1
Tyler Bateman beat Tripp Cassidy

Kongo Kong beat Calvin Tankman

Eddie Kingston beat Anthony Henry

Pat Monix beat Logan James – Monix new Jr Hvywt Champ

Aaron Williams beat Jake Crist

Larry D beat Jake Landers

Devon Moore beat Myron Reed

Jonathon Wolf beat Joe Alonzo

Mance Warner beat Gary Jay. Super stiff chop fest

Shane Strickland beat Jimmy Jacobs. excellent match

Chase Owens beat Jake Omen

Michael Elgin beat Shane Mercer – excellent match

Night 2

Round 2

Pat Monix beat Devon Moore

Larry D beat Kongo Kong

Aaron Williams beat Tyler Bateman

Mance Warner beat Jonathon Wolf

Shane Strickland beat Eddie Kingston – excellent match

Michael Elgin beat Chase Owens

Round 3

Larry D beat Pat Monix

Aaron Williams beat Mance Warner

Michael Elgin beat Shane Strickland – awesome match

Top Guys beat Reed/James, Jacobs/Alonzo, and Gym Nasties – non tournament match
Tankman/Landers/Omen/Matt Kennway beat Jay/Mercer/Joey Owens/Cassidy -non tournament match

Finals

Aaron Williams beat Larry D and Michael Elgin
– Larry D eliminated first, then Elgin