IWA Mid South Ted Petty Invitational 2018 Results
Credit Glen Roon III
Night 1
Tyler Bateman beat Tripp Cassidy
Kongo Kong beat Calvin Tankman
Eddie Kingston beat Anthony Henry
Pat Monix beat Logan James – Monix new Jr Hvywt Champ
Aaron Williams beat Jake Crist
Larry D beat Jake Landers
Devon Moore beat Myron Reed
Jonathon Wolf beat Joe Alonzo
Mance Warner beat Gary Jay. Super stiff chop fest
Shane Strickland beat Jimmy Jacobs. excellent match
Chase Owens beat Jake Omen
Michael Elgin beat Shane Mercer – excellent match
Night 2
Round 2
Pat Monix beat Devon Moore
Larry D beat Kongo Kong
Aaron Williams beat Tyler Bateman
Mance Warner beat Jonathon Wolf
Shane Strickland beat Eddie Kingston – excellent match
Michael Elgin beat Chase Owens
Round 3
Larry D beat Pat Monix
Aaron Williams beat Mance Warner
Michael Elgin beat Shane Strickland – awesome match
Top Guys beat Reed/James, Jacobs/Alonzo, and Gym Nasties – non tournament match
Tankman/Landers/Omen/Matt Kennway beat Jay/Mercer/Joey Owens/Cassidy -non tournament match
Finals
Aaron Williams beat Larry D and Michael Elgin
– Larry D eliminated first, then Elgin