Jack Swagger Believes Cesaro Should Be WWE Champion

Former WWE Superstar Jack Swagger recently spoke to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. During the interview, Swagger praised his former tag partner and claimed that he should become WWE Champion:

“Cesaro should be world champ. I’m not afraid to say it, Cesaro is my favorite wrestler. It used to be Kurt Angle, but it’s now Antonio Cesaro. He’s the strongest guy there, he can go with anybody, and he is a guy that a company can invest in.”

Swagger also said that Cesaro is just as gifted mentally as he is physically:

“In addition to being gifted athletically and being the strongest guy in the room, Cesaro is very smart upstairs. He can go in the back and wrestle a match out in his head, then he’ll add his Cesaro-isms in the ring to really make the match special.

He knows exactly where to put things and make a match explosive. ‘Sell, sell, sell, then holy sh–, explosion!’ He’s so flexible, and he’s made all his tag team partners better. He made Tyson Kidd better, and he was the driving force for me in the Real Americans tag team. His big swing is gold. He’s very hungry, and coming from the indies, he has a chip on his shoulder and a lot to prove. He uses that as fuel to keep getting better and not get complacent, and he would be the perfect guy to be world champ.”

Swagger also discussed making a name for himself on the independent wrestling scene. You can check out the entire interview by clicking here.