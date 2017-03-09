Jack Swagger Pulled From First Originally Scheduled Post-WWE Match

Jack Swagger, who as noted recently requested his release from WWE but ultimately was not granted one, has been pulled from what was originally scheduled to be his first post-WWE match.

Swagger was penciled in to work a singles match against another familiar face to WWE fans, Alberto Del Rio (Alberto El Patron) at this Saturday’s World Association of Wrestling (WAW) event in the United Kingdom, but after the smoke cleared and it was determined that Swagger was still legally a contracted WWE talent, he was pulled from the booking.

Replacing Swagger against Del Rio at the WAW event on Saturday in Norwich, England will be another former WWE Superstar in Chris Masters.

“After [three] days of discussions [Jack Swagger] will not be appearing this weekend but will appear later in the year,” wrote WAW via their official Twitter page.

The WAW social media account would later post this update to confirm Masters as the official replacement for Swagger against Del Rio.

“[Chris Masters] will be appearing as our special guest replacement for [Jack Swagger] this weekend at [WAW TV6].”