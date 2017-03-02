Jack Swagger Requests His Release From WWE

Jack Swagger surprised wrestling fans this week after revealing that he has formally requested his release from WWE.

Swagger, a longtime WWE Superstar and former World Champion, called into Chael Sonnen’s “Beyond The Fight” podcast and broke the news.

“As of yesterday Chael, I asked for my release from WWE,” said Swagger. “It’s still kind of an ongoing process right now. Basically, it came down to contract negotiations. We were way off. They didn’t value me at what I thought I was valued at..so you know, you can’t be angry at that.”

Swagger continued, “Wrestling is something you get so passionate about. This was a business decision. They weren’t giving me the opportunity to make the full amount of income I could for my family, so when you put it like that…it’s time to go.”

Check out the complete Jack Swagger segment from the latest episode of Chael Sonnen’s “Beyond The Fight” podcast by clicking here.