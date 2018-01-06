Jack Swagger Teases Announcement, WWE NXT #1 Contenders Match, Silas Young Speculation, Cesaro

– Below is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video, featuring Cesaro giving a plug to his WWE Photo Shoot episode:

– A #1 contenders match to determine the WWE NXT “Takeover: Philadelphia” opponents for NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish will take place on the January 17th NXT episode. It will be The Street Profits vs. The Authors of Pain with the winners going on to Takeover.

– Former WWE Superstar Jack Swagger says he has a big announcement coming on Monday. He tweeted:

Just got confirmation, I will make a huge announcement on Monday. — You Dont Know Jack (@RealJackSwagger) January 4, 2018

– Ring of Honor star Silas Young, who currently holds the ROH TV Title, tweeted the following last night and caused a lot of speculation on a potential run with WWE. He wrote: