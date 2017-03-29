Jack Swagger Update, WWE Studios Screening In Orlando, Cena & Nikki Road To WM Video

– The Bella Twins’ YouTube continue to document John Cena and Nikki Bella’s Road to WrestleMania 33 in this new video, looking at the recent SmackDown match with Cena and Nikki taking on James Ellsworth and Carmella. Cena and Nikki will face The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday.

– WWE Studios will host a special screening of “The Marine 5: Battleground” during WrestleMania 33 Week in Orlando. There will also be a Q&A with The Miz, Maryse, Naomi, Bo Dallas, Heath Slater and Curtis Axel. The free event takes place on Saturday at 3pm EST. Details are this link.

– Jack Swagger announced on Twitter that his first post-WWE appearance will come at WrestleCon in Orlando this week. He tweeted the following: