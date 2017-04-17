Jake Roberts On Roman Reigns: “The Masses Want To Hate Him, Let Them Hate” (Video)

While at Florida Supercon Retro in Miami, FL this weekend, Jake “The Snake” Roberts was interviewed by The Roman Show on YouTube. Roberts knows a thing or two about heat with fans, and he discussed Roman Reigns’ heat on RAW and thinks WWE should embrace it.

“Enjoy it — I mean, why in God’s name would you try to change what the masses want?” Roberts asked. “The masses want to the hate the guy, let them hate.”

Roberts is the second WWE Hall of Famer this week to suggest that WWE makes Reigns one of their top heels. In an interview with Washington’s Top News, recent H.O.F. inductee Kurt Angle stated that if the fans don’t embrace Reigns soon, WWE should look into turning him full heel.