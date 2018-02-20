James Ellsworth Introduces Title, RAW Gauntlet Match Note, Justin Credible Doc Teaser

– Below is a teaser trailer for a new documentary on former WWE & ECW Superstar Justin Credible that is coming soon:

– As noted, Seth Rollins made history on last night’s RAW as his 1 hour and 5 minute Gauntlet Match performance was the longest in-ring performance by a single competitor in RAW history. That Gauntlet Match was also the longest match in company history at just over 2 hours.

– Former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth has a new Intergender Title that he will be defending on the indies. You can see the title in his Instagram post below: