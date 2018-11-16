James Ellsworth Issues Statement On Accusations Of Sending Nudes To A Young Fan

Former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth is denying allegations made by a 16 year old pro wrestling fan on social media today.

The fan, who uses the @Kliqkid Twitter handle and calls herself an aspiring pro wrestler in her Twitter bio, sent word to the wrestling media earlier today about how Ellsworth had allegedly sent her nude photos of himself, knowing her age. The girl included edited screenshots of messages from Ellsworth and a screenshot of a message she received from someone claiming to be in the wrestling business, who also had negative things to say about Ellsworth. The 16 year old fan also accused ECW Original Sabu of hitting on her in her Direct Messages.

Ellsworth issued the following statement to WrestlingNews.co when asked about the accusations: “I category deny all allegations, please direct all further communication to my attorney 410-841-4600.”

You can see the tweets and a new video statement from the girl below:

I got dirt on a wrester sksksk They had a storyline w/ Carmella. If ya smart it’s not that hard to find out — Kenzie (@Kliqkid) November 16, 2018

What is it w wrestlers hitting on me First Sabu calls me cute in my DM and then Ellsworth sends me nudes 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Kenzie (@Kliqkid) November 16, 2018

Literally all screenshots for people who think I’m lying SMH pic.twitter.com/FYfth6CQnb — Kenzie (@Kliqkid) November 16, 2018

Hmu for ellsworths nudes cause at point IDGAF Multiple people have hit me up including wrestlers saying how he tries to get with fans and wrestlers 24/7 pic.twitter.com/nqO63Xo9K1 — Kenzie (@Kliqkid) November 16, 2018