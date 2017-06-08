James Storm Talks Impact Hall Of Fame, Impact – India Matches, Video Package

– No word yet on who will be going into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame this year but they have been posting videos of James Storm talking about the Hall. Below is one video where Storm says he’s not ready for an induction because he still has a lot left in him. Storm says it’s a toss-up on who will get the nod this year. It appears someone will be inducted during Slammiversary weekend but no announcement has been made. The Impact HOF currently includes Sting, Kurt Angle, Jeff Jarrett, Earl Hebner, Gail Kim and Team 3D.

– Matches announced for this week’s Impact Wrestling episode from Mumbai, India include Laurel Van Ness vs. Knockouts Champion Rosemary, Caleb Konley vs. X Division Champion Low Ki, Vinaash Verma vs. Davey Richards and a Gauntlet Match for the Sony SIX Invitational Cup. As noted, the show will open with a Champions Summit between GFW Global Champion Alberto El Patron and Impact World Heavyweight Champion Bobby Lashley, hosted by Bruce Prichard.

– Below is the opening video for this week’s show from Mumbai: