Jason Jordan Finally Returning To The WWE Ring Soon?

By
Scott Lazara
-

It sounds like Jason Jordan is getting closer to returning to WWE action.

Jordan was pulled from the ring earlier this year due to a neck injury but it was reported that he would have been back in action by now. It was later reported that WWE doctors would not clear Jordan as the injury was much worse than originally believed.

Jordan tweeted the following message on Sunday and seems optimistic: