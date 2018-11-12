Jason Jordan Finally Returning To The WWE Ring Soon?

It sounds like Jason Jordan is getting closer to returning to WWE action.
Jordan was pulled from the ring earlier this year due to a neck injury but it was reported that he would have been back in action by now. It was later reported that WWE doctors would not clear Jordan as the injury was much worse than originally believed.
Jordan tweeted the following message on Sunday and seems optimistic:
I’m ready to attack this week and make huge improvements! I’ve been trying to keep my eye on the prize and look at the big picture. I’m still on the road to recovery and I’m very optimistic about getting back to where I belong! pic.twitter.com/hven7dXOFF
— Jason Jordan (@JasonJordanJJ) November 11, 2018