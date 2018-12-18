Jay Lethal to Defend ROH World Championship at Honor Reigns Supreme

Jay Lethal will defend his ROH World Championship on January 13th in Concord, NC at Honor Reigns Supreme.

Below is the official announcement:

The Best Wrestling on the Planet returns to Concord, N.C., on Sunday, Jan. 13 for Honor Reigns Supreme at Cabarrus Arena. The top stars in Ring of Honor will do battle on a can’t-miss show that will be streamed live worldwide for HonorClub.

All roads lead to the G1 Supercard, co-promoted by ROH and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, at sold-out Madison Square Garden on April 6, 2019, and the happenings in Concord undoubtedly will have an impact on the historic show.

A huge main event has been signed for Honor Reigns Supreme, as ROH World Champion Jay Lethal defends his title against former champion Dalton Castle.

ROH WORLD TITLE MATCH

ROH WORLD CHAMPION JAY LETHAL vs. DALTON CASTLE

After losing the ROH World Title to Jay Lethal in a Four Corner Survival Match this past June, Castle took several months off to deal with the painful back and hamstring injuries that had been hampering him. As he attempted to mend his body, the former champion said he had just one thing on his mind: regaining the championship that he had held for more than six months.

With several competitors owed a title match, Castle earned the right to be first in line during the international television taping in Philadelphia over the weekend. Castle, who won the title from Cody at Final Battle 2017, holds a victory over Lethal, as he successfully defended the ROH World Title against him at the 16th Anniversary Show this past March.

Lethal avenged that loss a few months later by pinning Castle to win the title in the Four Corner Survival Match, and he has been at the top of his game ever since. The two-time ROH World Champion is coming off an impressive victory over Cody at Final Battle and also has made successful title defenses against the likes of Will Ospreay, Mark Haskins, Silas Young, Kenny King and Jonathan Gresham. “The Franchise of ROH” is closing in on 600 combined days as champion, which is second only to Samoa Joe’s 645 days on top.

Will Lethal turn back Castle’s challenge and continue his march towards history? Or will Castle become just the fifth man to regain the ROH World Championship? Join us in Concord or watch live on HonorClub to find out!

ROH HONOR REIGNS SUPREME

Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019

Cabarrus Arena in Concord, N.C.

Meet & Greets: 5 p.m.

Bell time: 7 p.m.

ALREADY SIGNED:

SIGNED TO COMPETE:

SHANE “HURRICANE” HELMS

LUCHASAURUS

CARD SUBJECT TO CHANGE