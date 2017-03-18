JBL Comments On Inducting Teddy Long Into WWE HOF, Daniel Bryan’s Security Guards

– Two of the men who played security guards for Daniel Bryan during this past Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown Live were local independent wrestlers N8 Mattson and Noah Lott. Mattson is scheduled to work the upcoming PWAS indy show in Melvindale, Michigan on March 24th, while Lott is booked for the Price of Glory Wrestling event in Coldwater, Michigan on March 25th.

– As previously reported, Teddy Long will be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame by JBL and Ron Simmons during the ceremony scheduled for WrestleMania 33 weekend. JBL took to social media to comment on being one of the guys who will induct the former WWE on-air performer.

“Incredibly honored that Ron Simmons and I will be inducting [Teddy Long] into the WWE Hall Of Fame,” wrote JBL, who included “APA Reunion” and “HollaHolla” hashtags.